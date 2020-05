epa08447056 European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (L) and European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans (R) during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 27 May 2020. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen presents the Commision's plan for the EU's economic recovery economy following the coronavirus crisis. The proposal includes a 750-billion-euro stimulus package, a mix of 500 billion euros in grants for investments and 250 billions in loans. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET