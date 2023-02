epa03862556 Original (R) and fake viagra pills are presented at a press conference on counterfeit medicines which is part of the 2nd Counterfeit Medicine Information Forum of the customs office, Interpol, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2013. In the first half of the year 2013, 1.4 million fake tablets, powders and ampoules were confiscated by German customs offices. EPA/STEPHANIE PILICK