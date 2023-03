epa10501889 Technicians replace a photovoltaic panel after it was damaged by a stone bouncing from a passing car, at the Kalyon PV Karapinar Solar Power Plant in Konya, Turkey, 02 February 2023 (issued 04 March 2023). The SPP is the largest solar power plant in Europe and one of the largest in the world. It covers 20 million square meters, the equivalent to 2,600 football fields, and its construction began in 2020 in the Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) of Karapinar. Once completed, its 3.5 million panels are expected to produce a combined output of 1,350 MW to meet the household energy demand of two million people. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN