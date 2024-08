HANDOUT - 28 July 2020, North Korea, Pyongyang: A picture provided by the North Korean state news agency (KCNA) on 28 July 2020, shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech during the 6th National Conference of War Veterans at the April 25 House of Culture. Photo: -/KCNA/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full