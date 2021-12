Cozi la centrele de testare din Madrid, după ce oamenii cu simptome ușoare de COVID au fost îndemnați să se testeze singuri

Several people wait in line to take a Covid-19 test at the Alcorcón Hospital on December 27, 2021, in Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain. On 22 December, the Community of Madrid set up free, walk-in antigen testing points in public hospitals in the region. Distributed in independent circuits of the Emergency Services, they are intended for people who present symptoms compatible with Covid-19, and not for close contacts or asymptomatic. 27 DECEMBER 2021;MADRID;ALCORCON;HOSPITAL;COVID19;TEST Alberto Ortega / Europa Press 12/27/2021