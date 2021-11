Although the Swiss government has only eased the Covid measures and announced further opening steps, Corona sceptics are still drawn to the streets, as here in Neuchâtel. Up to 5,000 people from all over Switzerland followed to the call of the "Silent Protest" (Stiller Protest) association (dressed in white), the in the canton's capital on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel. The demonstrators also took the opportunity to protest against the Covid law, which will be decided by Swiss voters on 13 June. Authorities approved the demonstration on the condition that participants wear protective masks. However, this was widely ignored. Switzerland Neuchâtel, May 22 2021. Photo by Francois Glories/ABACAPRESS.COM