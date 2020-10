epa08129897 A man takes a photo of windows that were broken during the shockwave from an explosion at a petrochemical company in Tarragona, Spain, 15 January 2020. According to media reports, a piece of metal projected from the blast entered through one of the windows, killing a resident. The body of a worker that went missing was found on 15 January in the aftermath of a huge explosion that ripped through the plant on 14 January, bringing the death toll up to two. Eight others were injured. EPA-EFE/SUSANNA SAEZ