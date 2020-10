epa08729146 (FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (R) participate in the first 2020 presidential election debate at Samson Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 29 September 2020 (reissued 08 October 2020). Following the Commission on Presidential Debates announcing 08 October 2020 the change in format of the second presidential election debate, US President Donald Trump on 08 October 2020 said he will not participate in a virtual debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The first presidential debate was co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS