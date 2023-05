KIVU, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - MAY 8: A view of damage after floods and landslides in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on May 08, 2023. The death toll from floods and landslides in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 300, an official said Sunday. “Deaths from floods and landslides continue to increase and 300 bodies have now been recovered,” said Thomas Bakenga, the administrator of Kalehe territory in South Kivu province, where the affected areas are located. Augustin Wamenya / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM