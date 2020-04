epa03425754 A picture made available on 08 October shows agricultural workers from Romania harvesting red seasoning paprika in the boundary of Fajsz in Bacs-Kiskun county, 130 kms south of Budapest, Hungary, 05 October 2012. The paprika will be dried and then ground into powder at the factory of Kalocsa Ground Paprika Corp., the largest company to produce ground paprika in Hungary, in Kalocsa. EPA/SANDOR UJVARI HUNGARY OUT