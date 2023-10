Lider al teroriștilor Hamas spune că nici măcar el n-a știut ziua exactă a atacului. „E prima dată când palestinienii trec granițele și luptă pe teritoriul lor istoric”

a group of Israeli soldiers are patrolling near the BeÕeri kibbutz after repulsing Hamas troops in the area. October 13th, 2023 Israel's retaliation has escalated after Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. //ALPEYRIEJONATHAN_Sipa.22795/Credit:Jonathan Alpeyrie/SIPA/2310141313,Image: 813665297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no