epa09889521 (FILE) - Russian Navy flagship missile cruiser 'Moskva' moored in the bay of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, 30 March 2014 (reissued 14 April 2022). The Black Sea fleet's flagship, the RTS Moskva, was damaged after ammunition on board the vessel caught fire, according to Russia state media citing the Defence Ministry. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY