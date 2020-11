epa08659720 Doctors and nurses wearing their protective gear (blouse, gloves and mask) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the resuscitation intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, 10 September 2020. According to recent hospital reports, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care beds in the Marseille area has more than doubled in a few days, nearing full capacity. President Macron has declared that new measures will be announced on 11 September in an attempt to stop the rise in Covid-19 infections across France. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo ATTENTION EDITORS: THE IMAGES OF THE PATIENT ARE PIXELIZED FOR LEGAL REASONS CONCERNING PERSONAL RIGHTS.