epa09481071 A handout satellite image acquired by one of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites and made available by Copernicus, the European Union's Earth Observation Programme, shows the lava flow generated by the eruption of Cumbre Vieja, a volcano located on the western flank of the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, Spain, 20 September 2021 (issued 22 September 2021). The volcano erupted on 19 September, preceded by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake. More than 5,500 people were evacuated and hundreds of buildings were destroyed. EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 IMAGERY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 IMAGERY -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES