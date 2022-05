Black cloud of smoke and fire generated by the explosion at a biodiesel plant in Calahorra, on May 26, 2022, in Calahorra, La Rioja (Spain). Two people have died after an explosion occurred in a biodiesel plant, located in the area of 'El Recuenco' in Calahorra. SERIS resources, firefighters from CEIS-Rioja and Logroño, Local Police and Civil Guard have been deployed to the site, and the plant is evacuated for the moment. The City Council of Calahorra has asked the public 'to vacate the polygons due to the existence of risk of explosion'. In addition, the security perimeter has been extended to more than one kilometer because of the danger of the flames reaching a nearby warehouse. SPAIN;EUROPA PRESS;SANZ NIETO;EDUARDO;PAMPLONA;NAVARRA;IRUÑA 05/26/2022,Image: 694761243, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia