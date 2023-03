01 March 2023, Greece, Larissa: Firefighters and rescuers work at the scene after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres north of Athens. At least 36 people were killed when a freight train collided with a passenger train in central Greece on Tuesday night, with many people still believed to be trapped under the debris. Photo: Eurokinissi/Eurokinissi via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa