Filmul atacului Hamas care a zguduit Israelul. A început cu o ploaie de rachete. Apoi, ceva neobișnuit s-a auzit

Israeli forces, dispatched to the border with Gaza in southern Israel, scan the area near Ashdod on October 8, 2023 as the battle against holdout Hamas fighters continues. Israel also pounded targets in the Gaza Strip on October 8 as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a "long and difficult" war ahead after Hamas Palestinian militants launched a massive surprise attack the previous day.