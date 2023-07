A trio of rabbits gather on a driveway, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Between 60 and 100 lionhead rabbits have taken up residence in the yards of the suburban Fort Lauderdale community.,Image: 789540315, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no