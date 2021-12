epa08693350 Ukrainian soldiers attend the Rapid Trident - 2020 joint military exercises on the training ground, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine, 24 September 2020. The Ukrainian-American command and staff exercise Rapid Trident - 2020 kicked off at the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland. Some 4000 soldiers from nine countries including USA, Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, and Ukraine take part in the training. The training program is part of a long-term strategy improving Ukrainian defense potential and increasing the professionalism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO