epa06089241 Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commander of US Army Europe, talks to the media during Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, part of Saber Guardian 2017, at 'Getica' Center for Joint National Training in Cincu, 260 km north of Bucharest, central Romania, 15 July 2017. Exercise Saber Guardian 17 is a US European Command, US Army Europe-led annual exercise taking place in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria in the summer of 2017. This exercise involves more than 25,000 service members from over 20 ally and partner nations. The largest of the Black Sea Region exercises, Saber Guardian 17 is a premier training event for U.S. Army Europe and participating nations that will build readiness and improve interoperability under a unified command. EPA/BOGDAN CRISTEL