August 27, 2018 - Freilassing, Bavaria, Germany - Bavarian border police engaged in random checks. German Interior Minister HORST SEEHOFER and Bavarian Interior Minister JOACHIM HERRMANN made appearances at the Freilassing Saalbruecke border crossing between Germany and Austria to discuss the results of the newly-formed Bavarian Grenzschutzpolizei (Border Protection Police). This new police agency, with some 500 personnel, was created on July 1. Critics state that border control is the duty of the Bundespolizei (Federal Police) and not a task of regional police. Despite this, the Federal Police has given the endorsement of this new agency. Critics also worry that the control of this police is essentially in the hands of the Bavarian CSU party. Freilassing was the last crossing made by thousands of migrants and refugees during the height of the crisis in 2015. (Credit Image: © Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Wire)