epa10356565 Demonstrators hold photos of the seriously injured 16-year-old Roma who was shot by a police officer in the early hours on 05 December, as they shout slogans during a protest rally outside the courthouse in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, 09 December 2022. The police officer, who is accused of shooting the 16-year-old Roma, was sent to testify before the examining magistrate on 09 December. He is being prosecuted for attempted murder with intent (felony) and unlawful shooting to immobilize or neutralize (misdemeanor). In the meanwhile violent protests have broken out all over Greece after the shooting of the Roma teenager, who was being treated under critical condition in a hospital in Thessaloniki. Police claim they opened fire on the teenager to stop the vehicle he was driving from hitting officers on motorbikes as he tried to get away. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS GREECE OUT