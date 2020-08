epa08600929 People take part in a rally in support of detained and injured participants of the protests that erupted in the aftermath of the presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, 13 August 2020. Long-time President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko won the elections by a landslide with 80 percent of the votes, a result questioned and protested by the oppositions. Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania after rejecting the election results she claimed was rigged. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH