January 9, 2024, Tel Aviv, Israel: Posters bearing photos of hostages and signs blaming PM Netanyahu for neglect and abandonment of his citizens are evident near the Kiryah, the IDF National HQ, as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken holds meetings inside, now on his fourth visit since 7th October, 2023. 136 Israeli hostages are believed to still be in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. (Credit Image: © Nir Alon/ZUMA Press Wire)