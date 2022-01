Cheung, a member of an online hamster community who has volunteered to foster abandoned small animals in light of government instructions for pet owners to give up recently purchased hamsters, chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs for culling after hamsters in a pet store tested positive for Covid-19, plays with his two-year-old hamster named "Ring" in Hong Kong on January 19, 2022.,Image: 654416680, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia