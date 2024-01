Handout photo dated January 12, 2021 shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) fires a round from the Mark 45, Mod 2, 5 inch gun during a live-fire exercise in the Atlantic Ocean. On Tuesday, U.S. fighter jets and a warship shot down an onslaught of missiles and attack drones in the southern Red Sea over a 10-hour period, military officials said. The downed weapons included a dozen one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles. “U.S. assets, to include the USS Laboon and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, shot them down,” said U.S. Central Command, the Pentagon’s top combatant command in the Middle East. “There was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries.” It wasn’t clear exactly what the drones and missiles were targeting, but U.S. forces in the region have carried out a number of “self-defense strikes” and shot down other drones and rockets in recent months. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan via ABACAPRESS.COM