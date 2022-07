epa10052089 A helicopter flies over the avalanche area in the aftermath of an avalanche on the Marmolada Mountain in Canazei, Italy, 04 July 2022. At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen were still missing on 04 July, a day after a glacier collapsed triggering an avalanche on the multi-peak mountain of the Italian Dolomites. The temperature on the glacier on 03 July was measured at a record 10 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/ANDREA SOLERO