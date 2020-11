Încă un miracol la Izmir: o fetiță de 4 ani a fost salvată de sub dărâmături, la 91 de ore de la seismul din Turcia

epa08794606 Rescue workers carry four-year-old girl Ayda Gezgin as they pull her out of the rubble of a building 91 hours after it collapsed during a 7.0-magnitude earthquake, at Bayrakli district in Izmir, Turkey, 03 November 2020. At least 100 people died and more than 900 were injured when a strong earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on 30 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN