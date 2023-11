November 1, 2023, New York, New York, United States: (NEW) Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Terrorist Attacks in Israel. November 1, 2023, New York, New York, USA: Participant holds a sign saying cease fire after all hostages are released during a Candlelight Vigil for the 1400 victims of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel at Central Park on November 1, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas terrorist based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas. (Credit: M10s / TheNews2) (Foto: M10s/Thenews2/Zumapress). Profimedia Images