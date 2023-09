Soldiers and emergency responders among others gather around ambulances carrying wounded people after a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall, outside Hamdaniyah general hospital in Al-Hamdaniyah, Iraq on September 27, 2023. At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Al-Hamdaniyah, according to state media and health officials, on September 27, 2023.,Image: 808693687, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no