Image released by Poland Ministry of National Defense shows refugees cut barbed wire to force their way to cross Poland's Kuźnica border crossing on Monday Nov 8, 2021. After the European Union imposed sanctions on Minsk last june over serious human rights violations, a new humanitarian crisis is developing at the borders of Belarus and the EU.European leaders accuse Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko's government of retaliating by pushing thousands of Afghan and Syrian refugees into neighbouring eastern European countries, which in response have sealed their borders.