Ukrainian servicemen operate a Soviet-made T-72 tank in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on August 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine launched a surprise offensive into the Russian border region of Kursk on August 6, 2024, capturing over two dozen towns and villages in the most significant cross-border attack on Russian soil since World War II. Ukraine's military chief Oleksandr Syrsky told President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted on August 12, 2024 that his troops now control about 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory and are continuing "offensive operations".