INTERVIU. Previziunile unui important politolog din Belarus: „În februarie-martie am putea avea ciocniri militare între Rusia și statele NATO”. Ce rol joacă Lukașenko

In this handout photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Belarusian soldiers attend the opening ceremony of the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The military drills attend by servicemen of military units and divisions of the Western Military District, representatives of the leadership headquarters and personnel of military contingents of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.,Image: 631341962, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout - Government Produced SEPT. 9, 2021, PHOTO AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY MANDATORY CREDIT., *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no