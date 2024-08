A portrait of slain Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr is displayed during a a demonstration denouncing his killing and that of the Palestinian militant Hamas group chief, in the Lebanese coastal city of Sidon, on August 2, 2024. Hamas chief Haniyeh and a bodyguard were killed in a pre-dawn "hit" on their accommodation in Tehran on July 31, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said. Haniyeh's assassination came hours after Israel struck a southern suburb of Beirut, killing Fuad Shukr, the military commander of Lebanese Hamas ally Hezbollah.,Image: 895396753, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no