epa10565827 Israeli soldiers gather while on alert after a rocket launched from Syria landed nearby, at the Israeli settlement of Natur, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, 09 April 2023. An Israeli army spokesperson reported that Israeli fighter jets struck targets in Syrian territory, including a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radars systems and artillery posts used by the Syrian Armed Forces. This strike followed the rocket fire out of Syria fired toward Israeli territory. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI