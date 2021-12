epa09282880 A Palestinian medical worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Palestinian Red Crescent Hospital in the West Bank city of Hebron, 18 June 2021. The Israeli government on 18 June said it agreed on a deal with the Palestinian Authority (PA) according to which Israel will transfer between 1 million and 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine presently in stock in Israel that will expire soon to the PA. In return, Israel will receive an identical quantity of new vaccine doses from Pfizer during September and October 2021. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN