JERUSALEM, June 17, 2024 -- Israeli troops are seen near the border with Rafah of southern Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, June 16, 2024. The Israeli military announced on Sunday daily "tactical pauses" in its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. The military said in a statement that the pause will begin from 8:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) to 7:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) every day until further notice. TO GO WITH "Israel announces daily 'pauses' of offensive in Gaza