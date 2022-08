Smoke rises after Israeli air strike in Gaza city on August 7, 2022. Latest figures by the Ministry of Health show that the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on August 05 has risen to 31, including 6 children, while 253 others have been injured, including 96 children, 30 women and 12 elderly. Photo by Bashar Taleb APAimages Smoke rises after Israeli air strike in Gaza city, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory - 07 Aug 2022,Image: 712568520, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no