Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Zibqin in southern Lebanon on August 25, 2024, amid escalations in the ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah said early on August 25 it had launched more than 320 rockets at Israel overnight, targeting a string of military positions, even as Israel's military said it was carrying out pre-emptive strikes against the group.