USA First Lady Jill Biden, from left, President Joe Biden, and Lloyd Austin, USA secretary of defense, during a barbecue with active-duty military service members and their families on the South Grounds of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Biden's reelection campaign limped into the Independence Day holiday, exhausted by a week of the incumbent clawing to maintain his hold on his party's nomination. Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM