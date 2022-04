A home is destroyed from a possible tornado the next before near Andover, Kan., on Saturday, April 30, 2022 A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power.,Image: 687489796, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. MANDATORY CREDIT OUT: KFTI, KWCH, KMUW, KNSS, KDGS, KEYN, KAKE, KSNW, KFDI, KFH, KGSO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia