29 June 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, England - Germany, final round, round of 16 at Wembley Stadium. The British Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is standing in the stands with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa,Image: 618678283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia