epa09695442 A handout photo made available by the Presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) during their meeting, in Kiev, Ukraine, 19 January 2022. According to the US Department of State, Secretary Blinken is in Kiev to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, amid rising tensions with Russia. EPA-EFE/PRSIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES