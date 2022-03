File photo dated February 2, 2014 of Head of UDAR (Punch) party Vitali Klitschko during the mass rally of the anti-government opposition in Kiev, Ukaine. Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow world beater, Wladimir, to fight in a “bloody war” following Russia’s invasion of their home country Ukraine. Photo by Rafael Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS.COM