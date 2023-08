8345377 22.12.2022 Kemlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is seen during a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following a meeting of the State Council on implementing the youth policy in current conditions, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. / POOL,Image: 746191523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no