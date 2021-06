epa09081701 Members of the association 'Derecho a Morir Dignamente' ('Right to die with dignity') rally at the Puerta del Sol in downtown Madrid, 18 March 2021. The placard reads 'To die in peace is a right'. The law on euthanasia has been definitively approved by the Congreso (Spain's Lower House) on 18 March and Spain becomes the seventh country in the world to decriminalize this practice. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA