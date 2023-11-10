Taylor Swift a făcut istorie, devenind prima persoană cu șapte nominalizări la prestigioasa categorie „Cântecul anului”, cu hitul ei, „Anti-Hero”. De asemenea, ea a egalat-o pe Barbra Streisand în ceea ce privește cele mai multe nominalizări din toate timpurile pentru o artistă, cu nominalizarea pentru albumul anului cu „Midnights”.
Swift a obținut șase nominalizări în total.
Premiile Grammy vor avea loc pe 4 februarie la Los Angeles.
Nominalizările pentru câteva categorii de top pot fi găsite mai jos, iar lista completă a celor 94 de categorii aici.
ALBUMUL ANULUI
- Boygenius – “The Record”
- Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
- Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
- SZA – “SOS”
- Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
ÎNREGISTRAREA ANULUI
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste – “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
MELODIA ANULUI
- Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa – „Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste – „Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey – „A&W”
- Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”
- SZA – „Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST NOU
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred din nou…
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- Războiul și tratatul
CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE POP SOLO
- Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
- Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE POP DUO/GRUP
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”
PRODUCĂTORUL ANULUI, NON-CLASIC
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “DMile” Emile II,
- Hit Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
CEL MAI BUN ALBUM RAP
- Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
- Killer Mike – “Michael”
- Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
- Nas – “Kings Disease III”
- Travis Scott – “Utopia”
CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE RAP
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought – “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray – “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
CEL MAI BUN ALBUM COUNTRY
- Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
- Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
- Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
- Tyler Childers – “Rustin in the Rain”
- Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE SOLO COUNTRY
- Brandy Clark – “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
CEL MAI BUN ALBUM ROCK
- Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
- Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
- Metallica – “72 Seasons”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”
CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE ROCK
- Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
- Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
- Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
CEL MAI BUN ALBUM R&B
- Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
- Coco Jones – “What I Didnt Tell You”
- Emily King – “Special Occasion”
- Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
- Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”
CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE R&B
- Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
CEL MAI BUN ALBUM DE MUZICĂ ALTERNATIVĂ
- Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
- Boygenius – “The Record”
- Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
- Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
- PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
Loghează-te în contul tău pentru a adăuga comentarii și a te alătura dialogului.