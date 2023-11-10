Taylor Swift a făcut istorie, devenind prima persoană cu șapte nominalizări la prestigioasa categorie „Cântecul anului”, cu hitul ei, „Anti-Hero”. De asemenea, ea a egalat-o pe Barbra Streisand în ceea ce privește cele mai multe nominalizări din toate timpurile pentru o artistă, cu nominalizarea pentru albumul anului cu „Midnights”.

Swift a obținut șase nominalizări în total.

Premiile Grammy vor avea loc pe 4 februarie la Los Angeles.

Nominalizările pentru câteva categorii de top pot fi găsite mai jos, iar lista completă a celor 94 de categorii aici.

ALBUMUL ANULUI

  • Boygenius – “The Record”
  • Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
  • Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
  • Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
  • SZA – “SOS”
  • Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

ÎNREGISTRAREA ANULUI

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
  • Jon Batiste – “Worship”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
  • Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

MELODIA ANULUI

  • Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”
  • Dua Lipa – „Dance the Night”
  • Jon Batiste – „Butterfly”
  • Lana Del Rey – „A&W”
  • Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”
  • SZA – „Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST NOU

  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred din nou…
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • Războiul și tratatul

CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE POP SOLO

  • Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
  • Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE POP DUO/GRUP

  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCĂTORUL ANULUI, NON-CLASIC

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “DMile” Emile II,
  • Hit Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM RAP

  • Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
  • Killer Mike – “Michael”
  • Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
  • Nas – “Kings Disease III”
  • Travis Scott – “Utopia”

CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE RAP

  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
  • Black Thought – “Love Letter”
  • Coi Leray – “Players”
  • Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM COUNTRY

  • Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
  • Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
  • Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”
  • Tyler Childers – “Rustin in the Rain”
  • Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”
CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE SOLO COUNTRY

  • Brandy Clark – “Buried”
  • Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
  • Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
  • Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
  • Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM ROCK

  • Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
  • Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
  • Metallica – “72 Seasons”
  • Paramore – “This Is Why”
  • Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE ROCK

  • Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
  • Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
  • Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
  • Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
  • Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM R&B

  • Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
  • Coco Jones – “What I Didnt Tell You”
  • Emily King – “Special Occasion”
  • Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
  • Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”

CEA MAI BUNĂ INTERPRETARE R&B

  • Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
  • Coco Jones – “ICU”
  • Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM DE MUZICĂ ALTERNATIVĂ

  • Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
  • Boygenius – “The Record”
  • Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
  • Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
  • PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
