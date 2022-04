epa09885784 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with the Russian President (not pictured) in the engineering building of the technical complex of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, 12 April 2022. Belarusian President is on a working visit to Russia. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT