epa08350787 A customer waits outside the Boulangerie de la Tour bakery, owned by the renowned restaurant La Tour d'Argent, in Paris, France, 08 April 2020. During the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Boulangerie de La Tour bakery has developed with Rapidle, an online ordering and express delivery application for local shops, a website where to order products for a fast delivery or a Click and Collect. This new way of shopping aims to avoid long lines of customers outside the shops. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA