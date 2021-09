epa09468864 Healthcare worker Simi Kandra (R) speaks with Omar Khodr (L) before providing Omar a vaccination at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Broadmeadows, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 15 September 2021. Victoria's long-awaited roadmap out of lockdown will be released on Sunday, the premier has confirmed, as a man in his 20s became one of the state's latest COVID-19 victims. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT